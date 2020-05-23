All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

7 Brentwood

7 Brentwood · No Longer Available
Location

7 Brentwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted and well maintained upper unit. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Separate den. Stackable washer and dryer included. Nicely remodeled kitchen, with refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Brentwood have any available units?
7 Brentwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 7 Brentwood have?
Some of 7 Brentwood's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
7 Brentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Brentwood pet-friendly?
No, 7 Brentwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 7 Brentwood offer parking?
Yes, 7 Brentwood offers parking.
Does 7 Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Brentwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Brentwood have a pool?
No, 7 Brentwood does not have a pool.
Does 7 Brentwood have accessible units?
No, 7 Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Brentwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Brentwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Brentwood does not have units with air conditioning.

