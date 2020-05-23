7 Brentwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Glenwood Village
Freshly painted and well maintained upper unit. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Separate den. Stackable washer and dryer included. Nicely remodeled kitchen, with refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Brentwood have any available units?
7 Brentwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 7 Brentwood have?
Is 7 Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
7 Brentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.