Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
60 Pamplona
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:05 PM
60 Pamplona
Location
60 Pamplona, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don't want to miss this opportunity! Spacious 2 bed 2 bathroom condo with an open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 60 Pamplona have any available units?
60 Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aliso Viejo, CA
.
What amenities does 60 Pamplona have?
Some of 60 Pamplona's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 60 Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
60 Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 60 Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo
.
Does 60 Pamplona offer parking?
Yes, 60 Pamplona offers parking.
Does 60 Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Pamplona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Pamplona have a pool?
No, 60 Pamplona does not have a pool.
Does 60 Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 60 Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Pamplona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Pamplona does not have units with air conditioning.
