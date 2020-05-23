Rent Calculator
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 Phoebe Court
6 Phoebe Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6 Phoebe Court, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
media room
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
media room
LClose proximity to the 5, 405, toll roads, shopping, theaters, restaurants and AWARD-WINNING LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT.Professional photography coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Phoebe Court have any available units?
6 Phoebe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aliso Viejo, CA
.
What amenities does 6 Phoebe Court have?
Some of 6 Phoebe Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6 Phoebe Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Phoebe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Phoebe Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Phoebe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo
.
Does 6 Phoebe Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Phoebe Court offers parking.
Does 6 Phoebe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Phoebe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Phoebe Court have a pool?
No, 6 Phoebe Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Phoebe Court have accessible units?
Yes, 6 Phoebe Court has accessible units.
Does 6 Phoebe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Phoebe Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Phoebe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Phoebe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
