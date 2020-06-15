All apartments in Aliso Viejo
51 Whippoorwill Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:27 PM

51 Whippoorwill Lane

51 Whippoorwill Ln · (949) 577-6057
Location

51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 51 Whippoorwill Lane · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...quiet upstairs unit with nobody above or below! This open and airy floor plan has vaulted ceilings and large picture windows. Laminate wood flooring for easy maintenance. Seagate Colony is a resort-like complex that is nestled between greenbelts and hills and two community pools, 2 spas, community gym, and clubhouse. Amenities include: private front balcony with full size washer and dryer, master suite with vaulted ceiling and extra loft storage. Garage has room for storage. Water and trash are included in lease price. Close to 5 frwy and toll road 241, tons of amazing shopping, and Laguna Beach. Refrigerator and washer dryer included without warranty. One small dog allowed.

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4636549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Whippoorwill Lane have any available units?
51 Whippoorwill Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Whippoorwill Lane have?
Some of 51 Whippoorwill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Whippoorwill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
51 Whippoorwill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Whippoorwill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Whippoorwill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 51 Whippoorwill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 51 Whippoorwill Lane does offer parking.
Does 51 Whippoorwill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Whippoorwill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Whippoorwill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 51 Whippoorwill Lane has a pool.
Does 51 Whippoorwill Lane have accessible units?
No, 51 Whippoorwill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Whippoorwill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Whippoorwill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Whippoorwill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51 Whippoorwill Lane has units with air conditioning.
