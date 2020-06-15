Amenities

51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...quiet upstairs unit with nobody above or below! This open and airy floor plan has vaulted ceilings and large picture windows. Laminate wood flooring for easy maintenance. Seagate Colony is a resort-like complex that is nestled between greenbelts and hills and two community pools, 2 spas, community gym, and clubhouse. Amenities include: private front balcony with full size washer and dryer, master suite with vaulted ceiling and extra loft storage. Garage has room for storage. Water and trash are included in lease price. Close to 5 frwy and toll road 241, tons of amazing shopping, and Laguna Beach. Refrigerator and washer dryer included without warranty. One small dog allowed.



No Cats Allowed



