Last updated May 27 2019 at 6:05 AM

5 Northern Pine

5 Northern Pine Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5 Northern Pine Loop, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Ryland Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
media room
pet friendly
Very nice family home walking distance to Oak Grove elementary school- one of the best in OC. Home has no carpet all tile and wood laminate floors Granite kitchen etc. Fenced Pool, Jacuzzi, Fire pit and patio area. All wood plantation shutters custom paint. 100% turn key. Office/den main floor.
Walk to nice park and very close to anything you would want. Restaurants, theater, and Shopping galore. Fabulous Neighborhood. Mountain View from master excellent condition.***Includes pool service and gardener***Available May 15th
************** Open house Friday the 10th 10-12 pm ******************** NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

