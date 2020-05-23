5 Northern Pine.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool media room pet friendly

Very nice family home walking distance to Oak Grove elementary school- one of the best in OC. Home has no carpet all tile and wood laminate floors Granite kitchen etc. Fenced Pool, Jacuzzi, Fire pit and patio area. All wood plantation shutters custom paint. 100% turn key. Office/den main floor.

Walk to nice park and very close to anything you would want. Restaurants, theater, and Shopping galore. Fabulous Neighborhood. Mountain View from master excellent condition.***Includes pool service and gardener***Available May 15th

************** Open house Friday the 10th 10-12 pm ******************** NO PETS