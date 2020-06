Amenities

View lot! Beautiful home in Laguna Audubon. All bedrooms on upper level with small loft area that would fit a desk. Jack n Jill bathroom between two secondary bedrooms. Spacious master with dressing area and tub/shower combo. Fabulous city lights view from the patio. Close to Laguna Beach via Laguna Canyon Rd, 73 Toll Road, 5 fwy and Laguna Hills Mall. Capistrano Unified School District.