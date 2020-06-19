27 La Mirage Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful, Bright Floorplan with Soaring Ceilings. Immaculate and Spacious Home with Wood Tile Flooring Throughout the Downstairs! Stunning Panoramic Views! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths. Living Room Features High Ceilings & Cozy Fireplace. Light and Bright Kitchen Features White Cabinets, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Countertops, and Breakfast Nook. Separate Dining Area with Access to Patio. Enjoy amazing views from the Master Bedroom! Master Bath Features Dual Sinks, White Cabinets, Tile Countertops, and 2 Large Double Mirrored Closets. Inside Laundry Area. 2 Car Attached Garage. La Mirage Community features Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts. Come see it today before its gone! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.