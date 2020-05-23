26 Hawksmoor

Amenities

Gorgeously upgraded 4 bedroom plus Loft with endless VIEWS located in the prestigious gated community of Eagle Pointe. Light and bright with gourmet white kitchen, quartz counters, new appliances, cozy family room with fireplace, new designer flooring, fresh custom paint, remodeled bathrooms, new plumbing fixtures, recessed lighting, new window coverings, large private yard great for entertaining guests, plus so much more. Association amenities includes pool and spa plus located in close proximity schools, shopping, restaurants and more.