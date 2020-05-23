All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

26 Carlsbad Lane

26 Carlsbad Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26 Carlsbad Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Life is good in the delightful community of Coronado. Take a dip in the community pool or relax in the spa before heading home; where beautiful, Wood Laminate flooring welcomes you into the open living space. Inviting family room and dining area are light and bright with lots of windows, plantation shutters, drop pendant lighting, cozy fireplace, and sliding glass door to your own private patio. You will enjoy preparing a meal for friends and family in the fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, stainless appliances, and pristine white cabinets. On warm summer evenings, enjoy time with the ones you love out on the tiled patio. At the end of the day, your family will happily retreat to their own private quarters with plenty of room to spread out and relax. Your master bedroom awaits with wood laminate flooring, lighted ceiling fans, media niche and wood blinds. Master bath is enhanced with dual sinks, lovely travertine floors , granite counters and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Secondary bedroom with en-suite bath feels like a second master with its own private balcony overlooking the neighborhood. As you nestle into bed for the night, you will cherish the fact that you're home! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Carlsbad Lane have any available units?
26 Carlsbad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26 Carlsbad Lane have?
Some of 26 Carlsbad Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Carlsbad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26 Carlsbad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Carlsbad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26 Carlsbad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 26 Carlsbad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26 Carlsbad Lane offers parking.
Does 26 Carlsbad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Carlsbad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Carlsbad Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26 Carlsbad Lane has a pool.
Does 26 Carlsbad Lane have accessible units?
No, 26 Carlsbad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Carlsbad Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Carlsbad Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Carlsbad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
