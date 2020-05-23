26 Carlsbad Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Life is good in the delightful community of Coronado. Take a dip in the community pool or relax in the spa before heading home; where beautiful, Wood Laminate flooring welcomes you into the open living space. Inviting family room and dining area are light and bright with lots of windows, plantation shutters, drop pendant lighting, cozy fireplace, and sliding glass door to your own private patio. You will enjoy preparing a meal for friends and family in the fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, stainless appliances, and pristine white cabinets. On warm summer evenings, enjoy time with the ones you love out on the tiled patio. At the end of the day, your family will happily retreat to their own private quarters with plenty of room to spread out and relax. Your master bedroom awaits with wood laminate flooring, lighted ceiling fans, media niche and wood blinds. Master bath is enhanced with dual sinks, lovely travertine floors , granite counters and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Secondary bedroom with en-suite bath feels like a second master with its own private balcony overlooking the neighborhood. As you nestle into bed for the night, you will cherish the fact that you're home! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.