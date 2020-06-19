All apartments in Aliso Viejo
23 Poplar Dr

23 Poplar Drive
Location

23 Poplar Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Poplar Dr have any available units?
23 Poplar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23 Poplar Dr have?
Some of 23 Poplar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Poplar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23 Poplar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Poplar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 23 Poplar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 23 Poplar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23 Poplar Dr does offer parking.
Does 23 Poplar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Poplar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Poplar Dr have a pool?
No, 23 Poplar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23 Poplar Dr have accessible units?
No, 23 Poplar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Poplar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Poplar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Poplar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Poplar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
