Last updated March 8 2020

22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112

22681 Oakgrove · No Longer Available
Location

22681 Oakgrove, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo in the beautiful community of Canyon Point, Aliso Viejo. Enjoy the resort style living that this upgraded condo provides. The home has a detached 1 car garage with additional space for storage as well as an assigned carport and additional assigned parking spot. Enter the front door into an open concept living area boasting gorgeous hardwood floors and an upgraded stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops and ample storage. Just off the living room you'll enjoy 2 large bedrooms. The larger master suite has dual sinks and a walk-in closet with custom cabinets. The second bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and steps away from a large shared bathroom. You'll also enjoy being a 1min walk to the community fitness center, pool, and jacuzzi. This home is just around the corner from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment as well as easy access to the 73, 5 and 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 have any available units?
22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 have?
Some of 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 currently offering any rent specials?
22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 pet-friendly?
No, 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 offer parking?
Yes, 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 offers parking.
Does 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 have a pool?
Yes, 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 has a pool.
Does 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 have accessible units?
No, 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112 has units with air conditioning.
