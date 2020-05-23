22681 Oak Grove, Unit 112

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo in the beautiful community of Canyon Point, Aliso Viejo. Enjoy the resort style living that this upgraded condo provides. The home has a detached 1 car garage with additional space for storage as well as an assigned carport and additional assigned parking spot. Enter the front door into an open concept living area boasting gorgeous hardwood floors and an upgraded stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops and ample storage. Just off the living room you'll enjoy 2 large bedrooms. The larger master suite has dual sinks and a walk-in closet with custom cabinets. The second bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and steps away from a large shared bathroom. You'll also enjoy being a 1min walk to the community fitness center, pool, and jacuzzi. This home is just around the corner from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment as well as easy access to the 73, 5 and 405 freeways.