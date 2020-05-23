All apartments in Aliso Viejo
22 Alicante

Location

22 Alicante, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful end unit condo located in a gated community in the center of Aliso Viejo. Open floor plan with a large living room, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, built in speaker system, custom closet shelving, and upgraded kitchen appliances. Spacious two car garage with ample storage capacity, newly installed quiet garage door. This community has a pool and a beautiful scenic park. Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Centrally located to Aliso Village Shopping Center and Aliso Viejo Town Center providing all the amenities one needs. There is easy access to several markets such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Costco. Great shopping such as Home Goods, Pier 1 Imports, Barnes & Nobles, Home Depot, gyms, and movie theaters. Near restaurant row, Aliso Viejo has an abundance of excellent restaurants to choose from. This property is 15 minutes away from the beach and is close by many hiking trails and bike paths. Don’t miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Alicante have any available units?
22 Alicante has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Alicante have?
Some of 22 Alicante's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
22 Alicante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Alicante pet-friendly?
No, 22 Alicante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 22 Alicante offer parking?
Yes, 22 Alicante offers parking.
Does 22 Alicante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Alicante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Alicante have a pool?
Yes, 22 Alicante has a pool.
Does 22 Alicante have accessible units?
No, 22 Alicante does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Alicante have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Alicante does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Alicante have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Alicante does not have units with air conditioning.
