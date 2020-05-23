22 Alicante

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful end unit condo located in a gated community in the center of Aliso Viejo. Open floor plan with a large living room, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, built in speaker system, custom closet shelving, and upgraded kitchen appliances. Spacious two car garage with ample storage capacity, newly installed quiet garage door. This community has a pool and a beautiful scenic park. Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Centrally located to Aliso Village Shopping Center and Aliso Viejo Town Center providing all the amenities one needs. There is easy access to several markets such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Costco. Great shopping such as Home Goods, Pier 1 Imports, Barnes & Nobles, Home Depot, gyms, and movie theaters. Near restaurant row, Aliso Viejo has an abundance of excellent restaurants to choose from. This property is 15 minutes away from the beach and is close by many hiking trails and bike paths. Don’t miss out!