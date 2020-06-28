Rent Calculator
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM
21 Red Bud
21 Red Bud
·
No Longer Available
Location
21 Red Bud, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audobon Vistas
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 Red Bud have any available units?
21 Red Bud doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aliso Viejo, CA
.
Is 21 Red Bud currently offering any rent specials?
21 Red Bud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Red Bud pet-friendly?
No, 21 Red Bud is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo
.
Does 21 Red Bud offer parking?
Yes, 21 Red Bud offers parking.
Does 21 Red Bud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Red Bud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Red Bud have a pool?
No, 21 Red Bud does not have a pool.
Does 21 Red Bud have accessible units?
No, 21 Red Bud does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Red Bud have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Red Bud does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Red Bud have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Red Bud does not have units with air conditioning.
