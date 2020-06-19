19 Baywood

Amenities

Cozy and well-maintained condo in the heart of Aliso Viejo overlooking Pinewood Park! 2 bedroom, 1 bath (PLUS vanity with additional sink in master).

This ground-floor, one-level condo has a large and private back yard - perfect for bbq'ing, relaxation, and happy hour in the sunshine!

The kitchen has been UPGRADED with new cabinets, granite counters and includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

NEW wood-like tile will be installed the first week of May. Convenient 1-car ATTACHED GARAGE allows for direct entry into the kitchen.

NEW epoxy flooring in the garage will also take place. Pets ok with additional $500 deposit.

Neighborhood amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, private park, gym, and tennis courts.

$150 key deposit for Glenwood Recreation Center.

Good credit, references, and background check a must.