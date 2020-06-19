All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
19 Baywood
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

19 Baywood

19 Baywood · (949) 444-8232
Location

19 Baywood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Cozy and well-maintained condo in the heart of Aliso Viejo overlooking Pinewood Park! 2 bedroom, 1 bath (PLUS vanity with additional sink in master).
This ground-floor, one-level condo has a large and private back yard - perfect for bbq'ing, relaxation, and happy hour in the sunshine!
The kitchen has been UPGRADED with new cabinets, granite counters and includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
NEW wood-like tile will be installed the first week of May. Convenient 1-car ATTACHED GARAGE allows for direct entry into the kitchen.
NEW epoxy flooring in the garage will also take place. Pets ok with additional $500 deposit.
Neighborhood amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, private park, gym, and tennis courts.
$150 key deposit for Glenwood Recreation Center.
Good credit, references, and background check a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Baywood have any available units?
19 Baywood has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Baywood have?
Some of 19 Baywood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Baywood currently offering any rent specials?
19 Baywood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Baywood pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Baywood is pet friendly.
Does 19 Baywood offer parking?
Yes, 19 Baywood does offer parking.
Does 19 Baywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Baywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Baywood have a pool?
Yes, 19 Baywood has a pool.
Does 19 Baywood have accessible units?
No, 19 Baywood does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Baywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Baywood has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Baywood have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Baywood does not have units with air conditioning.
