19 Baywood

Amenities
Cozy and well-maintained condo in the heart of Aliso Viejo overlooking Pinewood Park! 2 bedroom, 1 bath (PLUS vanity with additional sink in master).
This ground-floor, one-level condo has a large and private back yard - perfect for bbq'ing, relaxation, and happy hour in the sunshine!
The kitchen has been UPGRADED with new cabinets, granite counters and includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
NEW wood-like tile will be installed the first week of May. Convenient 1-car ATTACHED GARAGE allows for direct entry into the kitchen.
NEW epoxy flooring in the garage will also take place. Pets ok with additional $500 deposit.
Neighborhood amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, private park, gym, and tennis courts.
$150 key deposit for Glenwood Recreation Center.
Good credit, references, and background check a must.