All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 17 Nantucket Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
17 Nantucket Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

17 Nantucket Lane

17 Nantucket Lane · (949) 533-4414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17 Nantucket Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Twelve Picket Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded, pristine home in the idyllic, family-friendly community of Twelve Picket Lane. Uniquely convenient to sought-after, highly rated Aliso Viejo schools. Detached home with no one above or below, 2-car attached garage, and side yard, in an ideal, quiet location of the community & tucked away towards the back. Impressively updated kitchen with new stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator. Open & spacious floorplan with wood flooring on the lower level, and upgrades including built-in bookcase, baseboards, plantation shutters, fresh paint & recessed lighting are a few of the great features of this home. Relax at the neighborhood’s sparkling pool & spa. Conveniently located near to the Aliso Viejo Town Center with shops, restaurants, entertainment, and incredible community events at Grand Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Nantucket Lane have any available units?
17 Nantucket Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Nantucket Lane have?
Some of 17 Nantucket Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Nantucket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Nantucket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Nantucket Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Nantucket Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 17 Nantucket Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17 Nantucket Lane offers parking.
Does 17 Nantucket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Nantucket Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Nantucket Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17 Nantucket Lane has a pool.
Does 17 Nantucket Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Nantucket Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Nantucket Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Nantucket Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Nantucket Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Nantucket Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17 Nantucket Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity