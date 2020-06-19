17 Nantucket Lane

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded, pristine home in the idyllic, family-friendly community of Twelve Picket Lane. Uniquely convenient to sought-after, highly rated Aliso Viejo schools. Detached home with no one above or below, 2-car attached garage, and side yard, in an ideal, quiet location of the community & tucked away towards the back. Impressively updated kitchen with new stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator. Open & spacious floorplan with wood flooring on the lower level, and upgrades including built-in bookcase, baseboards, plantation shutters, fresh paint & recessed lighting are a few of the great features of this home. Relax at the neighborhood’s sparkling pool & spa. Conveniently located near to the Aliso Viejo Town Center with shops, restaurants, entertainment, and incredible community events at Grand Park.