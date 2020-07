17 Kewen Way

Amenities

THIS 3 BEDROOM PLUS *LOFT* HOME FEATURES A NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, QUARTZ COUNTERS, UNDER-CABINET LIGHTING AND ISLAND. WOOD SHUTTERS ON ALL WINDOWS. FIREPLACE & SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS IN FAMILY ROOM. THIS HOME ALSO HAS A FORMAL LIVING ROOM & DINING AREA IN THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE. A LARGE LOFT UPSTAIRS. THIS IS A GREAT SPACE, PERFECT FOR A HOME OFFICE OR TEEN RETREAT. ALL THE RECESSED CEILING LIGHTS IN HOME HAVE UPGRADED LED LIGHTS. NEWER LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS. SOLID OAK IN MASTER & LAMINATE IN LOFT. CARPET & TILE ELSEWHERE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 CLOSETS, ONE IS WALK-IN. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY. QUIET AND PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH PATIO. 2-CAR GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY. SALT CREEK BEACH IN DANA POINT IS JUST 10 MINUTES AWAY. JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT VIA 73 TOLL ROAD IS 15 MINUTES AWAY.