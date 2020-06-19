16 Rincon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

GORGEOUS Upgraded home located in the prestigious Golf Course community of Glenwood. This truly immaculate, upgraded home features 4 bedrooms + Large Loft that has 1 AC systems + 3 Full Bathrooms. One Bedroom conveniently located on main level with full bathroom perfect for guests. Wonderful open floor plan lends itself to entertaining, while the large sliding doors offer ample opportunity for indoor/outdoor living with BBQ, custom fire pit with water feature and beautiful landscape. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, upgrade carpet upstairs. Gourmet kitchen with huge center island, granite countertops, upgraded appliances, walk-in pantry, custom built ins through out, and a huge living room area, plantation shutters throughout, recessed lighting, complete water filtration system for home. Upstairs Master Suite with retreat room, master bath with stone counter, grand bathtub, a large shower room with platform, balcony off of master perfect for morning coffee or relaxing. Upper level laundry room, guest full bathroom, and 2 large additional bedrooms come with walk-in closets. Large 2 Car attached Garage with entry to home. Award Winning Schools and HOA included Social Membership to Aliso Viejo Country Club and Aquatic Center amenities. This elegant, inviting home is turnkey and ready to move right in!