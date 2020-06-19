Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
15 Vantis Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Vantis Drive
15 Vantis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
15 Vantis Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LUXURIOUS LIVE AND WORK SPACE IN CITY WALK . This is former model home. fully updated .the center of Aliso viejo . Great location .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Vantis Drive have any available units?
15 Vantis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aliso Viejo, CA
.
Is 15 Vantis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Vantis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Vantis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Vantis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo
.
Does 15 Vantis Drive offer parking?
No, 15 Vantis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15 Vantis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Vantis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Vantis Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Vantis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Vantis Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Vantis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Vantis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Vantis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Vantis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Vantis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
