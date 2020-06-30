Amenities

Beautiful home in desirable California Renaissance. Gorgeous floor plan with travertine tiles, high ceiling, and skylight. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dining and separate family room both with sliding doors walk out to the fenced backyard with beautiful gander plants. Granite kitchen counters provide large cooking and breakfast space. The spacious master suite is complete with a cozy fireplace, her/his closets, granite countertops with double sinks, jet tub, shower, and balcony with a hillside view. Carpets are through the staircases and upstairs. Two additional bedrooms are on the other side of the house perfect for roommates. Custom built-in garage cabinets provide extra storage space. Community pool with party wet bar and spa is just across the street. Close to great schools including score 10 Aliso Viejo High School. It is the dream home!