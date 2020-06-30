All apartments in Aliso Viejo
15 Medici

15 Medici · No Longer Available
Location

15 Medici, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Renaissance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in desirable California Renaissance. Gorgeous floor plan with travertine tiles, high ceiling, and skylight. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dining and separate family room both with sliding doors walk out to the fenced backyard with beautiful gander plants. Granite kitchen counters provide large cooking and breakfast space. The spacious master suite is complete with a cozy fireplace, her/his closets, granite countertops with double sinks, jet tub, shower, and balcony with a hillside view. Carpets are through the staircases and upstairs. Two additional bedrooms are on the other side of the house perfect for roommates. Custom built-in garage cabinets provide extra storage space. Community pool with party wet bar and spa is just across the street. Close to great schools including score 10 Aliso Viejo High School. It is the dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Medici have any available units?
15 Medici doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 15 Medici have?
Some of 15 Medici's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Medici currently offering any rent specials?
15 Medici is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Medici pet-friendly?
No, 15 Medici is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 15 Medici offer parking?
Yes, 15 Medici offers parking.
Does 15 Medici have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Medici does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Medici have a pool?
Yes, 15 Medici has a pool.
Does 15 Medici have accessible units?
No, 15 Medici does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Medici have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Medici has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Medici have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Medici does not have units with air conditioning.

