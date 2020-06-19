All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 13 Falcon crest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
13 Falcon crest Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

13 Falcon crest Lane

13 Falcon Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13 Falcon Crest Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Uograded 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garages with bamboo flooring downstairs and laminating wood in upstairs. Upgraded kitchen and downstairs bathroom with granite countertop. Spacious backyard !
Laguna Beach School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Falcon crest Lane have any available units?
13 Falcon crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 13 Falcon crest Lane have?
Some of 13 Falcon crest Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Falcon crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13 Falcon crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Falcon crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13 Falcon crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 13 Falcon crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13 Falcon crest Lane offers parking.
Does 13 Falcon crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Falcon crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Falcon crest Lane have a pool?
No, 13 Falcon crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13 Falcon crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 13 Falcon crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Falcon crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Falcon crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Falcon crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Falcon crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAliso Viejo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College