120 Las Flores

Fully detached 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 car direct access garage, spacious private yard + side yard w/ built-in BBQ, patio, backing to lush greenbelt in gated community of Flores Los Alisos! Highly upgraded & meticulously maintained! Light & bright! Open concept floorplan. Kitchen features granite counters & newer Samsung stainless appliances, including refrigerator. Living room w/ surround sound & fireplace. Spacious master suite w/ balcony, & totally remodeled master bath w/ separate soaking tub & frameless glass travertine shower, dual sinks w/ granite counters, framed mirror, & walk-in closet w/ organizer. Throughout enjoy crown molding, custom Plantation shutters, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room, central A/C, carpet & ceramic tile floors. The backyard is one of the largest in the tract offering a tropical paradise w/ built-in BBQ, planter seat walls, exterior lighting, fountain, drip irrigation sys, built-in gas fire pit, & patio trellis. Laundry area in garage includes use of Samsung washer & dryer. Garage offers separate storage area & cabinets. Home has been re-piped. Walk to the pool/spa & to Wood Canyon Elementary School. Submit for pets. Possession approx 2/1/19. Contact Listing Broker, Dave Redderson at 949-338-6901 to make an appointment to view this exquisite property!