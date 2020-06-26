Rent Calculator
12 Monstad Street
12 Monstad Street
12 Monstad Street
Location
12 Monstad Street, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Cozumel
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Call or Text Joan League at 9492980727
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Monstad Street have any available units?
12 Monstad Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Aliso Viejo, CA
.
What amenities does 12 Monstad Street have?
Some of 12 Monstad Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 12 Monstad Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Monstad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Monstad Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Monstad Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo
.
Does 12 Monstad Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Monstad Street offers parking.
Does 12 Monstad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Monstad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Monstad Street have a pool?
No, 12 Monstad Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Monstad Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Monstad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Monstad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Monstad Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Monstad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Monstad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
