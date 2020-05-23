11 Tuolumne Way

Amenities

Beautiful home in prime Aliso Viejo neighborhood of the Pointe offers gated security and executive living. This home shows like a model--nothing has been overlooked. Upscale living features include exquisite wood flooring throughout and custom Kitchen with top quality quartz counter tops, freshly painted white kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, new paint throughout, newer faucets and shower head, and more. Downstairs floor plan has wonderful vaulted ceilings in living room after stepping through a formal entry. Enjoy the fireplace during those cold winter nights. The spacious dining room is open to the kitchen, and there is also a powder room for guests. Upstairs are 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is also a small open loft perfect for a study area or office. Outside is an ample sized backyard with hardscape features perfect for outdoor living. Attached two car garage has direct access into home. This is not your ordinary rental home. Come now and enjoy living in anew home quality residence.