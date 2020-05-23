All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
11 Tuolumne Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

11 Tuolumne Way

11 Tuolumne Way · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11 Tuolumne Way, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in prime Aliso Viejo neighborhood of the Pointe offers gated security and executive living. This home shows like a model--nothing has been overlooked. Upscale living features include exquisite wood flooring throughout and custom Kitchen with top quality quartz counter tops, freshly painted white kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, new paint throughout, newer faucets and shower head, and more. Downstairs floor plan has wonderful vaulted ceilings in living room after stepping through a formal entry. Enjoy the fireplace during those cold winter nights. The spacious dining room is open to the kitchen, and there is also a powder room for guests. Upstairs are 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is also a small open loft perfect for a study area or office. Outside is an ample sized backyard with hardscape features perfect for outdoor living. Attached two car garage has direct access into home. This is not your ordinary rental home. Come now and enjoy living in anew home quality residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Tuolumne Way have any available units?
11 Tuolumne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 11 Tuolumne Way have?
Some of 11 Tuolumne Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Tuolumne Way currently offering any rent specials?
11 Tuolumne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Tuolumne Way pet-friendly?
No, 11 Tuolumne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 11 Tuolumne Way offer parking?
Yes, 11 Tuolumne Way does offer parking.
Does 11 Tuolumne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Tuolumne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Tuolumne Way have a pool?
No, 11 Tuolumne Way does not have a pool.
Does 11 Tuolumne Way have accessible units?
No, 11 Tuolumne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Tuolumne Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Tuolumne Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Tuolumne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Tuolumne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
