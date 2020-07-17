10 Meridian Drive

Amenities

Located in Latitudes South. The only model in Vantis that has a bedroom with full bath on the first floor. The first level bedroom can become a guest room, a hideaway, or anything else you can imagine. On the third level, the bedroom adjacent to the master, can be ideal for a child or a home office. In between, you’ll find relaxation, convenience, and gracious living. This unit has a gourmet kitchen that includes stainless steel Energy Star rated appliances, granite counter tops with custom back splash, as well as plenty of cabinet space. A large 2-car side-by-side garage with direct access, separate laundry room with convenient over-sized storage space, recessed lighting throughout, cathedral ceilings, and its sleek contemporary architectural design. Community amenities feature a club house that includes an exercise room, activity room, outdoor BBQ, a fireplace, full kitchen, a pool and spa. All this within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and much more! Available 8/16/2020.