Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:27 PM

10 Meridian Drive

10 Meridian Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Meridian Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in Latitudes South. The only model in Vantis that has a bedroom with full bath on the first floor. The first level bedroom can become a guest room, a hideaway, or anything else you can imagine. On the third level, the bedroom adjacent to the master, can be ideal for a child or a home office. In between, you’ll find relaxation, convenience, and gracious living. This unit has a gourmet kitchen that includes stainless steel Energy Star rated appliances, granite counter tops with custom back splash, as well as plenty of cabinet space. A large 2-car side-by-side garage with direct access, separate laundry room with convenient over-sized storage space, recessed lighting throughout, cathedral ceilings, and its sleek contemporary architectural design. Community amenities feature a club house that includes an exercise room, activity room, outdoor BBQ, a fireplace, full kitchen, a pool and spa. All this within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and much more! Available 8/16/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Meridian Drive have any available units?
10 Meridian Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Meridian Drive have?
Some of 10 Meridian Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Meridian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Meridian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Meridian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 Meridian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 10 Meridian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Meridian Drive offers parking.
Does 10 Meridian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Meridian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Meridian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10 Meridian Drive has a pool.
Does 10 Meridian Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Meridian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Meridian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Meridian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Meridian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Meridian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
