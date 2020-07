Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a most convenient location, this one bedroom, one bath unit is move in ready! Features laminate wood floor in main rooms, carpet and ceiling fan in bedroom, granite counter top in kitchen; breakfast area with corner windows and a full bath. This unit and unit B share a double garage plus there is an additional uncovered parking space per unit. Small quiet complex of only four units - two on each side of the driveway. No pets, please.