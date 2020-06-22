Rent Calculator
820 S Stoneman Ave
820 S Stoneman Ave
820 S Stoneman Ave
820 S Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
GREAT 3 BR CONDO UNIT IN GREAT AREA. EXCELLENT FLOORPLAN,MOVE-IN CONDITION, BRIGHT & AIRY, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/ DIRECT ACCESS, CLOSE TO SCHOOL, PARK, MARKET, BUS ETC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 S Stoneman Ave have any available units?
820 S Stoneman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alhambra, CA
.
Is 820 S Stoneman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 S Stoneman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 S Stoneman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 820 S Stoneman Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alhambra
.
Does 820 S Stoneman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 820 S Stoneman Ave does offer parking.
Does 820 S Stoneman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 S Stoneman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 S Stoneman Ave have a pool?
No, 820 S Stoneman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 S Stoneman Ave have accessible units?
No, 820 S Stoneman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 820 S Stoneman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 S Stoneman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 S Stoneman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 S Stoneman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
