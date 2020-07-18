All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 630 N Stoneman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
630 N Stoneman Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

630 N Stoneman Avenue

630 N Stoneman Ave · (818) 468-5792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

630 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra. This neighborhood hosts modern tri-level townhomes with an open concept floor plan with room for your family and friends and includes a private, underground garage with three car parking with remote control access for convenience . Each unit includes a brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer appliances. A luxurious, private patio allows for entertaining guests. The three bedroom units boast three suites and an additional half guest bathroom.

Just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, bustling Huntington Drive and the 10 and 710
freeways, it is easy to fall in love with these new construction homes. The highly ranked Gar-
field Elementary School and Alhambra High School both neighbor the community. Along with
many shops and restaurants which all add to the energetic atmosphere and ease of living. Look
no further because Pacific Villa Alhambra is the newest and most desirable living community on
the market.

Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 N Stoneman Avenue have any available units?
630 N Stoneman Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 630 N Stoneman Avenue have?
Some of 630 N Stoneman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 N Stoneman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 N Stoneman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 N Stoneman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 630 N Stoneman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 630 N Stoneman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 N Stoneman Avenue offers parking.
Does 630 N Stoneman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 N Stoneman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 N Stoneman Avenue have a pool?
No, 630 N Stoneman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 630 N Stoneman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 N Stoneman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 N Stoneman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 N Stoneman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 N Stoneman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 N Stoneman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 630 N Stoneman Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with BalconiesAlhambra Dog Friendly Apartments
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CA
Brea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity