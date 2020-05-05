Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 626 S 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
626 S 6th St
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
626 S 6th St
626 South 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
626 South 6th Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2200.00 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom condo in Alhambra. New paint, new kitchen cabinet, new wood floor, new cabinets in bathrooms. convenient location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 S 6th St have any available units?
626 S 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alhambra, CA
.
What amenities does 626 S 6th St have?
Some of 626 S 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 626 S 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
626 S 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 626 S 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alhambra
.
Does 626 S 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 626 S 6th St offers parking.
Does 626 S 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 S 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S 6th St have a pool?
No, 626 S 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 626 S 6th St have accessible units?
No, 626 S 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 S 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 S 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 S 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Similar Pages
Alhambra 1 Bedrooms
Alhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with Gym
Alhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Buena Park, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Palmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Glendora, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Hawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles