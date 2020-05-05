All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

626 S 6th St

626 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 South 6th Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2200.00 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom condo in Alhambra. New paint, new kitchen cabinet, new wood floor, new cabinets in bathrooms. convenient location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 S 6th St have any available units?
626 S 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 626 S 6th St have?
Some of 626 S 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 S 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
626 S 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 626 S 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 626 S 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 626 S 6th St offers parking.
Does 626 S 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 S 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S 6th St have a pool?
No, 626 S 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 626 S 6th St have accessible units?
No, 626 S 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 S 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 S 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 S 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
