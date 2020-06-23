a very convenience location, close to everything: school, restaurants, market, shopping center, bus, freeway, theather, ... equipped with free private secured entrace doo and 2 parking spaces, private court yard and club house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 580 W MAIN Street have any available units?
580 W MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 580 W MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
580 W MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.