Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:59 PM

580 W MAIN Street

580 W Main St · No Longer Available
Location

580 W Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
a very convenience location, close to everything: school, restaurants, market, shopping center, bus, freeway, theather, ... equipped with free private secured entrace doo and 2 parking spaces, private court yard and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 W MAIN Street have any available units?
580 W MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 580 W MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
580 W MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 W MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 580 W MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 580 W MAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 580 W MAIN Street offers parking.
Does 580 W MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 W MAIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 W MAIN Street have a pool?
No, 580 W MAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 580 W MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 580 W MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 580 W MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 W MAIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 W MAIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 W MAIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
