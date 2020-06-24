All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

509 W San Marino Avenue

509 W San Marino Ave · No Longer Available
Location

509 W San Marino Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice remodel studio for rent in a great location. Walking distance to school, close to market and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 W San Marino Avenue have any available units?
509 W San Marino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 509 W San Marino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 W San Marino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 W San Marino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 509 W San Marino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 509 W San Marino Avenue offer parking?
No, 509 W San Marino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 509 W San Marino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 W San Marino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 W San Marino Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 W San Marino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 W San Marino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 W San Marino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 W San Marino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 W San Marino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 W San Marino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 W San Marino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
