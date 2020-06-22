407 N Olive Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage media room

Gorgeous Spanish Duplex Unit in North Alhambra neighborhood bordering South Pasadena. This charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is absolutely the perfect home for a couple or growing family. This unit features a spacious living room and formal dining room with glistening hardwood floors. The bright and airy kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets, Granite counter-tops, tile flooring, and a gas stove. The laundry area is located inside the unit for your convenience. Tenants will be able to enjoy their own separate driveway that leads to a private detached garage. This property also features a comfortable-sized private backyard and front porch area. This property is within the Alhambra City School District and boasts an excellent location; this address offers the convenience of being near Alhambra's famous Downtown District, where you will be able to enjoy local hot-spot eateries, movie theaters, shopping plazas, and much more!