All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 407 N Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
407 N Olive Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 N Olive Avenue

407 North Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

407 North Olive Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
media room
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Gorgeous Spanish Duplex Unit in North Alhambra neighborhood bordering South Pasadena. This charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is absolutely the perfect home for a couple or growing family. This unit features a spacious living room and formal dining room with glistening hardwood floors. The bright and airy kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets, Granite counter-tops, tile flooring, and a gas stove. The laundry area is located inside the unit for your convenience. Tenants will be able to enjoy their own separate driveway that leads to a private detached garage. This property also features a comfortable-sized private backyard and front porch area. This property is within the Alhambra City School District and boasts an excellent location; this address offers the convenience of being near Alhambra's famous Downtown District, where you will be able to enjoy local hot-spot eateries, movie theaters, shopping plazas, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 N Olive Avenue have any available units?
407 N Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 407 N Olive Avenue have?
Some of 407 N Olive Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 N Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
407 N Olive Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 N Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 407 N Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 407 N Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 407 N Olive Avenue does offer parking.
Does 407 N Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 N Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 N Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 407 N Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 407 N Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 407 N Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 407 N Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 N Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 N Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 N Olive Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles