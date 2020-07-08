325 North Garfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful craftsman home in Alhambra. Freshly painted inside and out. Spacious and bright home. Decorative fireplace in the large living room. Form dining room with built-in credenza. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and includes stove. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Two spacious bedroom. Large backyard. Location is excellent. Central AC.