Beautiful craftsman home in Alhambra. Freshly painted inside and out. Spacious and bright home. Decorative fireplace in the large living room. Form dining room with built-in credenza. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and includes stove. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Two spacious bedroom. Large backyard. Location is excellent. Central AC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 North Garfield Avenue have any available units?
325 North Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 325 North Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 325 North Garfield Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 North Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 North Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.