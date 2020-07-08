All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 325 North Garfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
325 North Garfield Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

325 North Garfield Avenue

325 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

325 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful craftsman home in Alhambra. Freshly painted inside and out. Spacious and bright home. Decorative fireplace in the large living room. Form dining room with built-in credenza. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and includes stove. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Two spacious bedroom. Large backyard. Location is excellent. Central AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 North Garfield Avenue have any available units?
325 North Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 325 North Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 325 North Garfield Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 North Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 North Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 North Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 325 North Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 325 North Garfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 325 North Garfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 325 North Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 North Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 North Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 North Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 North Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 North Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 North Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 North Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 North Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 North Garfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with BalconyAlhambra Dog Friendly Apartments
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles