Alhambra, CA
325 E Ramona
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

325 E Ramona

325 East Ramona Road · No Longer Available
Location

325 East Ramona Road, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
totally renovated, feel like a small house with its own private yard
1. washer and dryer inside unit
2. AC in every room
3. easy access to fwy
4. small complex only 4 units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E Ramona have any available units?
325 E Ramona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 325 E Ramona currently offering any rent specials?
325 E Ramona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E Ramona pet-friendly?
No, 325 E Ramona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 325 E Ramona offer parking?
No, 325 E Ramona does not offer parking.
Does 325 E Ramona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 E Ramona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E Ramona have a pool?
No, 325 E Ramona does not have a pool.
Does 325 E Ramona have accessible units?
No, 325 E Ramona does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E Ramona have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 E Ramona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 E Ramona have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 E Ramona has units with air conditioning.

