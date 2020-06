Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Mid-Century unit offers a full kitchen,eating area and ample living room. The bedroom is a good size with beautiful wood floors and ceiling fan. The unit offers charm and character of 1950's Unit is centrally located and +/-1 mile to downtown Alhambra, +/-4 miles to Old Town Pasadena, +/-10 miles to Downtown Los Angeles.The unit offers hook ups for washer and dryer.