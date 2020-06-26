All apartments in Alhambra
316 Los Higos Street
316 Los Higos Street

Location

316 Los Higos Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FRONT UNIT 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH, LOCATED IN ALHAMBRA'S PRIME AREA. CLOSE TO ALL: TRANSPORTATIONS, MEDICAL CENTERS, PARKS, SHOPPINGS, SCHOOLS...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Los Higos Street have any available units?
316 Los Higos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 316 Los Higos Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Los Higos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Los Higos Street pet-friendly?
No, 316 Los Higos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 316 Los Higos Street offer parking?
No, 316 Los Higos Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 Los Higos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Los Higos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Los Higos Street have a pool?
No, 316 Los Higos Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Los Higos Street have accessible units?
No, 316 Los Higos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Los Higos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Los Higos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Los Higos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Los Higos Street does not have units with air conditioning.

