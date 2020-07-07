All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

28 W Ramona Rd.

28 West Ramona Road · No Longer Available
Location

28 West Ramona Road, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWLY remodeled house, laminate flooring, perfect location close to 10 fwy garfield exit - 3 bedroom 2 bath,2 car garage with Laundry room. Totally remodeled house, open kitchen, spacious back yard. A/C, laminate flooring throughout entire home.

Close to 10 FWY exit at Garfield just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles.

Quiet neighborhood, close to Mark Keppel High School, Garfield Medical center, AMC Atlanic Times Square, and many restaurants.

Pet allowed for additional monthly pet rent of $100

For special showing please text or call Luis 626.688.1413

Real Property Management - Fairmate 626-338-6688 rent@rpmfairmate.com

?????

Para obtener ms informacin en espaol o una muestra privada, llame a
Luis a:626-688-1413

Tenant Liability insurance required included in $20.00 administration fee factored into rent.

We are looking for house hold monthly income 3 times rent rate; Credit score over 675.
Apply on-site, Application fee $65

(RLNE5725563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 W Ramona Rd. have any available units?
28 W Ramona Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 28 W Ramona Rd. have?
Some of 28 W Ramona Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 W Ramona Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
28 W Ramona Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 W Ramona Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 W Ramona Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 28 W Ramona Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 28 W Ramona Rd. offers parking.
Does 28 W Ramona Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 W Ramona Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 W Ramona Rd. have a pool?
No, 28 W Ramona Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 28 W Ramona Rd. have accessible units?
No, 28 W Ramona Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 W Ramona Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 W Ramona Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 W Ramona Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 W Ramona Rd. has units with air conditioning.

