28 W Ramona Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

NEWLY remodeled house, laminate flooring, perfect location close to 10 fwy garfield exit - 3 bedroom 2 bath,2 car garage with Laundry room. Totally remodeled house, open kitchen, spacious back yard. A/C, laminate flooring throughout entire home.



Close to 10 FWY exit at Garfield just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles.



Quiet neighborhood, close to Mark Keppel High School, Garfield Medical center, AMC Atlanic Times Square, and many restaurants.



Pet allowed for additional monthly pet rent of $100



For special showing please text or call Luis 626.688.1413



Real Property Management - Fairmate 626-338-6688 rent@rpmfairmate.com



?????



Para obtener ms informacin en espaol o una muestra privada, llame a

Luis a:626-688-1413



Tenant Liability insurance required included in $20.00 administration fee factored into rent.



We are looking for house hold monthly income 3 times rent rate; Credit score over 675.

Apply on-site, Application fee $65



(RLNE5725563)