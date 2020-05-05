2620 Westminster Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful spacious 3 bedrooms - 2 baths house in Alhambra - To schedule a showing please Call/Text 805-953-7343
Great opportunity to rent this spacious house located in a residential tree lined street in Alhambra.
Features include :
- Beautiful hardwood floors
- 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths
- Huge family room with fireplace
- Separate Dining area
- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets, stove, microwave and fridge
- Washer and Dryer inside the unit
- Huge backyard perfect for entertaining
- 2 car garage
- Tenants pay for all utilitiesexcept for Gardener
Great location ! Easy access to I-10 and 710 freeways.
Rent Amount: $ 2,695 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,695
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
$35 application fee per adult applicant
(RLNE5228043)