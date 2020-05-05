2620 Westminster Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful spacious 3 bedrooms - 2 baths house in Alhambra - To schedule a showing please Call/Text 805-953-7343



Great opportunity to rent this spacious house located in a residential tree lined street in Alhambra.



Features include :



- Beautiful hardwood floors

- 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths

- Huge family room with fireplace

- Separate Dining area

- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets, stove, microwave and fridge

- Washer and Dryer inside the unit

- Huge backyard perfect for entertaining

- 2 car garage

- Tenants pay for all utilitiesexcept for Gardener



Great location ! Easy access to I-10 and 710 freeways.



Rent Amount: $ 2,695 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,695

Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

$35 application fee per adult applicant



