All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 2620 Westminster Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
2620 Westminster Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

2620 Westminster Avenue

2620 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2620 Westminster Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious 3 bedrooms - 2 baths house in Alhambra - To schedule a showing please Call/Text 805-953-7343

Great opportunity to rent this spacious house located in a residential tree lined street in Alhambra.

Features include :

- Beautiful hardwood floors
- 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths
- Huge family room with fireplace
- Separate Dining area
- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets, stove, microwave and fridge
- Washer and Dryer inside the unit
- Huge backyard perfect for entertaining
- 2 car garage
- Tenants pay for all utilitiesexcept for Gardener

Great location ! Easy access to I-10 and 710 freeways.

Rent Amount: $ 2,695 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,695
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
$35 application fee per adult applicant

(RLNE5228043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
2620 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2620 Westminster Avenue have?
Some of 2620 Westminster Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Westminster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Westminster Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Westminster Avenue offers parking.
Does 2620 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 Westminster Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
No, 2620 Westminster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2620 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Westminster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Westminster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 Westminster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles