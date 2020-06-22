All apartments in Alhambra
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
2519 W Grand Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2519 W Grand Ave

2519 West Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2519 West Grand Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath with your own laundry (washer & dryer) see pictures.
Bright and airy. Located in North Alhambra. 2 blocks from South Pasadena.
Walking distance to Park, Main Street, Banks, Costco, Target.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 W Grand Ave have any available units?
2519 W Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2519 W Grand Ave have?
Some of 2519 W Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 W Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2519 W Grand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 W Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 W Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2519 W Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 2519 W Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2519 W Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 W Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 W Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 2519 W Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2519 W Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 2519 W Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 W Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 W Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 W Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2519 W Grand Ave has units with air conditioning.
