2517 Pine Valley Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM
Location
2517 Pine Valley Drive, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!!: 4 BR / 2.75 BA IN ALHAMBRA! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5031847)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2517 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
2517 Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alhambra, CA
.
What amenities does 2517 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 2517 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2517 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Pine Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alhambra
.
Does 2517 Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Pine Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2517 Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Pine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2517 Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2517 Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Pine Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Pine Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2517 Pine Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
