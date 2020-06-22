2510 La Crescenta Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully One Story 2 bedroom 1bath modern home in the heart of Alhambra, historical Granada Park! Detached large two car garage and 1 carport space for your parking. Luxury living, sun-filled living room and spacious dining area- great for entertaining! Perfectly situated in the heart of Alhambra- in quiet neighborhood, Conveniently situated near Downtown LA, transportation, close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks.

*No Section 8

*No Pets



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



Property Address:

2510 La Crescenta Ave.

Alhambra, Ca 91803



562-908-1415

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,495



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

