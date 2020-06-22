All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2510 La Crescenta Avenue

2510 La Crescenta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 La Crescenta Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***SHOWING: Thursday, November 8th from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM***

***1st Month 1/2 Off***

Beautifully One Story 2 bedroom 1bath modern home in the heart of Alhambra, historical Granada Park! Detached large two car garage and 1 carport space for your parking. Luxury living, sun-filled living room and spacious dining area- great for entertaining! Perfectly situated in the heart of Alhambra- in quiet neighborhood, Conveniently situated near Downtown LA, transportation, close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks.
Please visit our website to submit your application www.primemgnt.com

*No Section 8
*No Pets

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Property Address:
2510 La Crescenta Ave.
Alhambra, Ca 91803

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
562-908-1415
Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,495

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 La Crescenta Avenue have any available units?
2510 La Crescenta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 2510 La Crescenta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2510 La Crescenta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 La Crescenta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 La Crescenta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2510 La Crescenta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2510 La Crescenta Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2510 La Crescenta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 La Crescenta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 La Crescenta Avenue have a pool?
No, 2510 La Crescenta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2510 La Crescenta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2510 La Crescenta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 La Crescenta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 La Crescenta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 La Crescenta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 La Crescenta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
