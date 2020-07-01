215 N. Olive Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Olive Ave - Property Id: 218007



2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Master bedroom has own private complete bathroom. Large spacious bedrooms along with spacious closets. Large living room along with dinning area and kitchen. Entire apartment is currently being renovated with hardwood floor.

