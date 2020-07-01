215 North Olive Street, Alhambra, CA 91801 Alhambra
Amenities
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Olive Ave - Property Id: 218007
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Master bedroom has own private complete bathroom. Large spacious bedrooms along with spacious closets. Large living room along with dinning area and kitchen. Entire apartment is currently being renovated with hardwood floor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218007 Property Id 218007
(RLNE5523295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 N. Olive Ave have any available units?
215 N. Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 215 N. Olive Ave have?
Some of 215 N. Olive Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 N. Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
215 N. Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N. Olive Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 N. Olive Ave is pet friendly.
Does 215 N. Olive Ave offer parking?
No, 215 N. Olive Ave does not offer parking.
Does 215 N. Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 N. Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N. Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 215 N. Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 215 N. Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 215 N. Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N. Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 N. Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 N. Olive Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 N. Olive Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
