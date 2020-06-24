- fully remodeled 3 beds 2.5 bath attached 2 car garage, A/C, water heater, and laundry hook up. Convenient location. Close to Alhambra city park, Costco, restaurants, and schools, rent included water & Trash
(RLNE4713607)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, have any available units?
212 N Primrose Ave, #D, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, have?
Some of 212 N Primrose Ave, #D,'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, currently offering any rent specials?
212 N Primrose Ave, #D, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, is pet friendly.
Does 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, offer parking?
Yes, 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, offers parking.
Does 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, have a pool?
No, 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, does not have a pool.
Does 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, have accessible units?
No, 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 N Primrose Ave, #D, has units with air conditioning.