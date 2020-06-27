All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1818 S 8th St

1818 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 South 8th Street, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOOK, 4 Bedrooms, Home Sweet Home! - This single family back unit house with private rear entry is perfect. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is ready for move in. Updated kitchen, Newer Appliances, to complete this Spacious Kitchen. Dining Room, oversized living room, laundry hook ups, and half bath all downstairs. Upstairs, Master Bedroom Has Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet and Full Bath. The 3 additional large bedrooms are down the hall with another full bathroom. Two Car attached Garage. Location, location... close to schools, transportation, market and restaurants. OWNER PAYS Water and Trash

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 S 8th St have any available units?
1818 S 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1818 S 8th St have?
Some of 1818 S 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 S 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1818 S 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 S 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 1818 S 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1818 S 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 1818 S 8th St offers parking.
Does 1818 S 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 S 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 S 8th St have a pool?
No, 1818 S 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1818 S 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1818 S 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 S 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 S 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 S 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 S 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
