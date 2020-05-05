Rent Calculator
Home
Alhambra, CA
1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue
1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue
1707 Sierra Vista Avenue
Location
1707 Sierra Vista Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alhambra, CA
.
Is 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alhambra
.
Does 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 S Sierra Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
