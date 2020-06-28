1615 S 9th St

Amenities
Quiet, Upstairs Garden 1-Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 154827
Apartment is upstairs and located behind the owner's home and is separated by a garden with a large grapefruit tree and a patio.
Apartment has:
- been freshly painted throughout
- hardwood floors in the living room & bedroom
- two walk-in closets in the unit
- Bathroom with tub & shower combination, new tile work, new toilet and new lighting
- Bedroom with an air conditioner, a new ceiling fan, and new window treatments
- Large eat-in kitchen
- Kitchen has new refrigerator & new range, new countertop & backsplash, and new window treatments.
Rent is $1,600 per month plus utilities.
Security & cleaning fee deposit is $1,600.
Street parking by permit (1-car paid by owner)
This prime location is only one block south of Valley Blvd. & one block east of Atlantic Blvd. Close to 10 & 710 freeways, movie theatre, Starbuck's, restaurants and more.
Please contact Tony (626) 236-0767 to schedule a viewing; Viewing is by appointment only;
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154827p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5142109)