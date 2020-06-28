1615 S 9th St

Amenities

Quiet, Upstairs Garden 1-Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 154827



Apartment is upstairs and located behind the owner's home and is separated by a garden with a large grapefruit tree and a patio.



Apartment has:

- been freshly painted throughout

- hardwood floors in the living room & bedroom

- two walk-in closets in the unit

- Bathroom with tub & shower combination, new tile work, new toilet and new lighting

- Bedroom with an air conditioner, a new ceiling fan, and new window treatments

- Large eat-in kitchen

- Kitchen has new refrigerator & new range, new countertop & backsplash, and new window treatments.



Rent is $1,600 per month plus utilities.

Security & cleaning fee deposit is $1,600.

Street parking by permit (1-car paid by owner)



This prime location is only one block south of Valley Blvd. & one block east of Atlantic Blvd. Close to 10 & 710 freeways, movie theatre, Starbuck's, restaurants and more.



Please contact Tony (626) 236-0767 to schedule a viewing; Viewing is by appointment only;

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154827p

No Pets Allowed



