Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1615 S 9th St

1615 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 9th Street, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Quiet, Upstairs Garden 1-Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 154827

Apartment is upstairs and located behind the owner's home and is separated by a garden with a large grapefruit tree and a patio.

Apartment has:
- been freshly painted throughout
- hardwood floors in the living room & bedroom
- two walk-in closets in the unit
- Bathroom with tub & shower combination, new tile work, new toilet and new lighting
- Bedroom with an air conditioner, a new ceiling fan, and new window treatments
- Large eat-in kitchen
- Kitchen has new refrigerator & new range, new countertop & backsplash, and new window treatments.

Rent is $1,600 per month plus utilities.
Security & cleaning fee deposit is $1,600.
Street parking by permit (1-car paid by owner)

This prime location is only one block south of Valley Blvd. & one block east of Atlantic Blvd. Close to 10 & 710 freeways, movie theatre, Starbuck's, restaurants and more.

Please contact Tony (626) 236-0767 to schedule a viewing; Viewing is by appointment only;
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154827p
Property Id 154827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5142109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 S 9th St have any available units?
1615 S 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1615 S 9th St have?
Some of 1615 S 9th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 S 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 S 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 S 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 1615 S 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1615 S 9th St offer parking?
No, 1615 S 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 1615 S 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 S 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 S 9th St have a pool?
No, 1615 S 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 S 9th St have accessible units?
No, 1615 S 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 S 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 S 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 S 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1615 S 9th St has units with air conditioning.
