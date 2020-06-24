Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 1500 South 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
1500 South 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1500 South 3rd Street
1500 S 3rd St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1500 S 3rd St, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious two beds room plus Den. Prime location near bus stop and freeway and restaurants and shopping
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22683
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4540242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have any available units?
1500 South 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alhambra, CA
.
What amenities does 1500 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 1500 South 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1500 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alhambra
.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 South 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
Similar Pages
Alhambra 1 Bedrooms
Alhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with Gym
Alhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Buena Park, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Palmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Glendora, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Hawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles