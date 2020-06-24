All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 1500 South 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
1500 South 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1500 South 3rd Street

1500 S 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1500 S 3rd St, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious two beds room plus Den. Prime location near bus stop and freeway and restaurants and shopping

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22683

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4540242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 South 3rd Street have any available units?
1500 South 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1500 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 1500 South 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 South 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 South 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles