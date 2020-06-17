117 N Raymond Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! Everything is new including inside and outside painting, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, dishwasher, range, hood, garbage disposal, faucets, wood blinds, new floor (tile and wood), custom vanities, fans, lighting, shower, tub, closet, ventilation, toilets, new water heater, new central heating and air conditioner etc.



Close to school, bus, park and shopping (Costco, Home Depot, Target, Chase, Aldi) on a quiet, tree lined area of Alhambra, close to the Alhambra Park with swimming pool etc. (S of Alhambra Road and N of Main Street).



Bring your pets up to 2. $35/monthly pet rent small/medium, $50/monthly for large



Available now. Great area, convenient location.



