Alhambra, CA
117 N Raymond Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

117 N Raymond Ave

117 North Raymond Avenue · (626) 219-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 117 N Raymond Ave · Avail. now

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! Everything is new including inside and outside painting, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, dishwasher, range, hood, garbage disposal, faucets, wood blinds, new floor (tile and wood), custom vanities, fans, lighting, shower, tub, closet, ventilation, toilets, new water heater, new central heating and air conditioner etc.

Close to school, bus, park and shopping (Costco, Home Depot, Target, Chase, Aldi) on a quiet, tree lined area of Alhambra, close to the Alhambra Park with swimming pool etc. (S of Alhambra Road and N of Main Street).

Bring your pets up to 2. $35/monthly pet rent small/medium, $50/monthly for large

Available now. Great area, convenient location.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 N Raymond Ave have any available units?
117 N Raymond Ave has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 N Raymond Ave have?
Some of 117 N Raymond Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 N Raymond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 N Raymond Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 N Raymond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 N Raymond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 117 N Raymond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 117 N Raymond Ave does offer parking.
Does 117 N Raymond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 N Raymond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 N Raymond Ave have a pool?
Yes, 117 N Raymond Ave has a pool.
Does 117 N Raymond Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 N Raymond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 N Raymond Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 N Raymond Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 N Raymond Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 N Raymond Ave has units with air conditioning.
