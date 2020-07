112 N. Huntington Dr.

Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM UNIT - - 112 N. Huntington Ave Alhambra. OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 30 FROM 11 AM TO 11:30 AM



The unit is for ONE PERSON ONLY



500 SW FT UNIT

NEW REHAB FLOORS THROUGH OUT

GAS STOVE, FRIDGE INCLUDED

NEW KITCHEN CABINETS

CEILING FAN

NEW RENOVATED BATHROOM

AC UNIT

ONE CAR GARAGE

Near the 99 Cents store, a liquor store, and Charlie Trio restaurant!



$1400 RENT $1400DEPOSIT



ONE YEAR LEASE

MUST HAVE 650 CREDIT SCORE AND SALARY OF $4200 PER MONTH TO QUALIFY

TENANT PAYS GAS SERVICE



CONTACT MABEL SALCEDO TO VIEW THE UNIT AT 626 627 6517



No Pets Allowed



