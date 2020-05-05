All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 112 E Mclean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
112 E Mclean Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

112 E Mclean Avenue

112 E McLean St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

112 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new townhome construction in gorgeous Alhambra. This neighborhood hosts modern tri-level townhomes with private,
underground parking and an open concept floor plan with room for your family and friends. Each unit includes a brand new
refrigerator, washer, and dryer appliances. A luxurious, private patio allows for entertaining guests. The two bedroom units
boast two suites and an additional half guest bathroom. Just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, bustling Huntington Drive
and the 10 and 710 freeways, it is easy to fall in love with these new construction homes. The highly ranked Garfield Elementary
School and Alhambra High School both neighbor the community. Along with many shops and restaurants which all add to the
energetic atmosphere and ease of living. Look no further because Pacific Villa Alhambra is the newest and most desirable living
community on the market. Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 E Mclean Avenue have any available units?
112 E Mclean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 112 E Mclean Avenue have?
Some of 112 E Mclean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 E Mclean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 E Mclean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 E Mclean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 E Mclean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 112 E Mclean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 E Mclean Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 E Mclean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 E Mclean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 E Mclean Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 E Mclean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 E Mclean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 E Mclean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 E Mclean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 E Mclean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 E Mclean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 E Mclean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles