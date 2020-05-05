112 E Mclean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking refrigerator

Brand new townhome construction in gorgeous Alhambra. This neighborhood hosts modern tri-level townhomes with private,

underground parking and an open concept floor plan with room for your family and friends. Each unit includes a brand new

refrigerator, washer, and dryer appliances. A luxurious, private patio allows for entertaining guests. The two bedroom units

boast two suites and an additional half guest bathroom. Just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, bustling Huntington Drive

and the 10 and 710 freeways, it is easy to fall in love with these new construction homes. The highly ranked Garfield Elementary

School and Alhambra High School both neighbor the community. Along with many shops and restaurants which all add to the

energetic atmosphere and ease of living. Look no further because Pacific Villa Alhambra is the newest and most desirable living

community on the market. Call today to schedule a tour!