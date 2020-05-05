All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1108 Marguerita Avenue

1108 Marguerita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Marguerita Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Single familly house, 3 bed room, 2 & 1/2 bathroom
.close to 10 & 710 freeway
Good school district

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/alhambra-ca?lid=12336759

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Marguerita Avenue have any available units?
1108 Marguerita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 1108 Marguerita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Marguerita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Marguerita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Marguerita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1108 Marguerita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Marguerita Avenue offers parking.
Does 1108 Marguerita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Marguerita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Marguerita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1108 Marguerita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Marguerita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1108 Marguerita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Marguerita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Marguerita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Marguerita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Marguerita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
